Jeremy Corbyn: Tests that Heathrow expansion has to pass
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn says Heathrow is operating at maximum capacity but it has to pass tests on noise and air pollution and regional connections before a new runway gets his support.
05 Jun 2018
