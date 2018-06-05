MPs hold emotional abortion debate
MPs hold highly-charged Northern Ireland abortion laws debate

MPs at Westminster have debated calls for a change in the law that makes abortion illegal in Northern Ireland.

There were emotional scenes in the House of Commons as Conservative MP Heidi Allen recalled her own experience of having a termination.

Critics like the DUP's Sammy Wilson defended the status quo in Northern Ireland, where abortion is illegal unless there is a serious risk to a woman's life or health.

