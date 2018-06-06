MPs to debate Cummings summons

Media player
Speaker: MPs to debate summons for Vote Leave's Cummings
Speaker John Bercow says MPs will get a chance to issue a summons to Vote Leave's Dominic Cummings after his refusal to appear before the Commons culture committee.
The rarely used procedure will take place on Thursday.
Read more: Could Cummings really be summoned by MPs?
06 Jun 2018
