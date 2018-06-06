Video

Shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer has told Today that Labour is "virtually" all united on next week's Brexit Bill amendments.

The party is tabling its own amendment to the Brexit Bill which would call on the government to make maintaining "full access" to the EU internal market an objective of the negotiations with Brussels.

The move stops just short of calling for the full single market membership sought by a vocal group of Labour MPs after the House of Lords backed a Norway style membership of the European Economic Area.