Tory MPs press PM on rail delays

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
PMQs: May, Villiers and Smith on rail delays and cancellations
Conservative Theresa Villiers asked the prime minister to make sure rail companies and Network Rail "get a grip" on the problems affecting train travellers.
The former transport minister was the second backbench Tory MP to raise raise delays after Henry Smith called for "delivery" on Brexit and trains.
-
06 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-44387567/pmqs-may-villiers-and-smith-on-rail-delays-and-cancellationsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window