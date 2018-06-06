Corbyn: When will White Paper be published?

Media player
PMQs: Corbyn and May on Brexit negotiating document
The Labour leader challenged the prime minister several times over the publication date for a government White Paper setting out its negotiating position over Brexit.
And repeating a call from a previous PMQs, Theresa May asked Jeremy Corbyn if he would rule out a second EU referendum.
06 Jun 2018
