PM: I am happy to sponsor a pigeon
PMQs: May and Davies on Lords v Commons pigeon race

There was some light relief in PMQs when Theresa May told MPs she was happy to sponsor a pigeon and encouraged others to do the same.

She has been asked about the revival, after 90 years, of a Lords v Commons pigeon race that will raise money to combat stress by MP Chris Davies.

  • 06 Jun 2018
