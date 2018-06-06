In full: May and Netanyahu on Gaza and Iran

Video
In full: Theresa May and Benjamin Netanyahu on Gaza and Iran
Theresa May has raised her concerns about violence in Gaza with the prime minister of Israel.
She told Benjamin Netanyahu that the UK was "concerned about the loss of Palestinian lives" in Gaza protests.
But speaking as they met at 10 Downing Street, Mr Netanyahu said some at the protests had been "paid for and pushed by Hamas" to try to kill and kidnap Israelis.
The pair also discussed concerns over Iran developing a nuclear weapon.
-
06 Jun 2018