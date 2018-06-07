‘David Davis should not resign' - ex-Brexit Minister
Theresa May is meeting senior ministers to try to resolve tensions over the Government's back-up plan to avoid a hard border in Ireland after Brexit.

David Jones, the former Brexit minister, says Mr Davis was one of the government's biggest assets in the negotiations and it would be damaging if he resigned.

