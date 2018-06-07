Fox on cabinet's 'civil' Brexit decisions

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
In full: Liam Fox interview
International Trade Secretary Liam Fox tells the BBC's Chris Mason the cabinet can reach decisions "civilly and collectively" amid a row about customs proposals.
He said Brexit was "a very complex and sometimes turbulent episode in this country's history" adding: "We have to get it right".
-
07 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window