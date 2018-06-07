Education secretary challenged on funding
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Education Secretary Damian Hinds challenged over funding

Education Secretary Damian Hinds is challenged over schools funding in Reading on Question Time.

He tells the audience that funding per child in real terms is "holding constant" but is told all Reading schools are facing cuts of £281 per pupil.

"Across the board there is more money going into schools than ever before," he says. "Not in Reading," an audience member replies.

  • 07 Jun 2018