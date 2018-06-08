Brexit negotiation "thrills and spills"
Lord Howard on Brexit negotiation "thrills and spills"

Former Conservative Party leader Lord Howard believes Brexit can succeed if the UK "holds its nerve".

He told the Today programme that "thrills and spills" were to be expected in Brexit negotiations.

