In full: May on G7, Russia and Brexit
Video

Theresa May says there are "strong views" about Brexit in the cabinet, after her foreign secretary Boris Johnson was recorded suggesting the UK needed "guts" in negotiations.

The UK prime minister told the BBC's Vicki Young: "People like Boris have strong views on Brexit but so do I.

"I want to deliver Brexit for the British people - that's what people want. And I am getting on and doing it."

  • 08 Jun 2018