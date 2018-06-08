Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
In full: Theresa May on G7, Russia, Boris and Brexit
Theresa May says there are "strong views" about Brexit in the cabinet, after her foreign secretary Boris Johnson was recorded suggesting the UK needed "guts" in negotiations.
The UK prime minister told the BBC's Vicki Young: "People like Boris have strong views on Brexit but so do I.
"I want to deliver Brexit for the British people - that's what people want. And I am getting on and doing it."
-
08 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window