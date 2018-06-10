Think 'very seriously' before rebelling, Tory MPs told

Tories 'reasonably confident' about EU vote
The Housing Minister, Dominic Raab, said he was "reasonably confident" that Conservative MPs would back the government in this week's votes on EU Withdrawal Bill.
He told the BBC's Sunday Politics that anyone thinking of defying Theresa May had to consider the implications "very seriously".
The EU withdrawal bill returns to the Commons on Tuesday and Wednesday as ministers try to overturn more than a dozen amendments made by the House of Lords.
