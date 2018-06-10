Leave.EU founder 'must explain Russia links'
An MP investigating claims of Russian interference in the Brexit vote has said the founder of Leave.EU, Arron Banks, must explain his contact with the country.

Damian Collins is chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Select Committee.

Mr Banks has agreed to appear before the committee.

