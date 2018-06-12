Bercow to MPs: Vote with your consciences
Speaker John Bercow says MPs should ignore threats and vote with their consciences, in the interests of their constituents and the country.

Mr Bercow was speaking ahead of a two day debate on the EU (Withdrawal) Bill, responding to what Labour's Chuka Umunna described as threats from a newspaper front page.

