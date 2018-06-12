Media player
Video
Threats against MPs 'have got to stop' - Soubry
Conservative Anna Soubry claimed Brexit divisions in the country have got to the point where one of her colleagues had to attend a public meeting accompanied by six "armed undercover police officers".
Urging colleagues to stand up for what they believe in when they vote on the EU Withdrawal Bill, the pro-Remain MP said the intimidation and vilification of politicians has "got to stop".
12 Jun 2018
