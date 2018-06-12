Video

Attempts to give Parliament control over the UK's exit from the EU are no more than an attempt to thwart the will of the people and "wreck democracy", Conservative MP Sir Edward Leigh said.

Urging MPs to block proposed changes to the EU Withdrawal Bill, he said the public voted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum and that is the "essential" fact that matters.

"Parliament, don't stand against the will of the people, implement the will of the people."