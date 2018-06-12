Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
How ministers dodged a Brexit defeat
In a day of wrangling and compromise, one minister resigned and there were rows behind closed doors, but ministers have avoided defeat on the EU Withdrawal bill.
-
12 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window