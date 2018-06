Video

A mass walkout of the SNP's MPs during Prime Minister's Questions was not a "stunt", the party's Westminster leader says.

Ian Blackford, whose suspension by Speaker John Bercow led to the walkout, told BBC Radio 4's The World at One he would continue to use "Parliamentary devices" to stand up for Scotland's interests in Parliament.

He had been protesting about the lack of time allocated to debate he called a Brexit "power grab" by Westminster.