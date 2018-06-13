PM jibe over Labour festival 'Magic Numbers'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: Theresa May on Labour music festival headline act

After heated exchanges about Brexit at PMQs, Theresa May lightened the tone and spoke about the Labour summer music festival, where the headline act billed as the "shadow chancellor and the Magic Numbers".

As the prime minister spoke, Jeremy Corbyn appeared to invite his political opponent to attend.

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 13 Jun 2018
Go to next video: SNP MPs walk out of PMQs in Commons