EU 'using Galileo as negotiating tactic'
UK Defence Minister Guto Bebb said the European Commission is using the Galileo sat-nav system as a negotiating tactic and was failing to show goodwill on the issue of Europe's future security.
Mr Bebb, answering an urgent question in the Commons, said the UK was ready to build its own system if the EU failed to give it full access to Galileo system being developed.
14 Jun 2018
