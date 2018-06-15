Upskirting: Fighting to change the law
The upskirting victim campaigning to change the law

Gina Martin campaigned for the law to be changed after a man took a picture up her skirt.

Now ministers have accepted a cross-party bill that would make upskirting a sexual offence in England and Wales.

