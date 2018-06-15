Upskirting: Fighting to change the law

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The upskirting victim campaigning to change the law
Gina Martin campaigned for the law to be changed after a man took a picture up her skirt.
Now ministers have accepted a cross-party bill that would make upskirting a sexual offence in England and Wales.
15 Jun 2018
