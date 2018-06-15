Sandbach: Cabinet members 'undermining' PM

Video

Some members of the cabinet are “undermining” Theresa May as the PM tries to “bring the party together” over Brexit, said Conservative MP Antoinette Sandbach.

She told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn the prime minister's efforts to draw up a compromise amendment they could all sign up to had been “hijacked at the last minute”.

The Eddisbury MP added that it appeared the Department for Exiting the EU (DExEU) had "got involved" and an amendment had been introduced that would reduce Parliament to a “school debating chamber”.