Labour Party holds festival in North London

Labour Live: How was the party's 'festival of politics?'
Labour Live was pitched as a way to capitalise on Jeremy Corbyn's appearance at Glastonbury last year.
It featured Mr Corbyn, musical acts and a protest against Brexit.
The BBC's Greg Dawson went along to see what it was all about.
17 Jun 2018
