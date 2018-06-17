Why was upskirting row MP given knighthood?
Prime Minister Theresa May told Andrew Marr a law would still be passed to make upskirting a criminal offence.

Conservative MP, Sir Christopher Chope, blocked the bill in parliament on Friday.

