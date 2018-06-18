Media player
Jeremy Hunt: Increased taxation to fund NHS
Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt has said there will be an "increased burden of taxation" to fund the NHS.
The government announced a £20bn boost to the NHS but wasn't clear how it would be funded. The health secretary told Today that the money will come through savings from EU contributions after Brexit, economic growth and taxation.
18 Jun 2018
