Theresa May is asked where NHS cash will come from
After announcing a £20bn funding increase for the NHS in England, Prime Minister Theresa May tells BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg people will have to "contribute more" and defends references to a "Brexit dividend" which critics say does not exist.
18 Jun 2018
