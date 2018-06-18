Media player
Sir Christopher Chope defends blocking 'upskirting' bill
Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope, who has been criticised for blocking a bill to criminalise "upskirting", says his only regrets are that “other people have so cruelly misunderstood what I did”.
18 Jun 2018
