'People cruelly misunderstood what I did'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sir Christopher Chope defends blocking 'upskirting' bill

Conservative MP Sir Christopher Chope, who has been criticised for blocking a bill to criminalise "upskirting", says his only regrets are that “other people have so cruelly misunderstood what I did”.

  • 18 Jun 2018