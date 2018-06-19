Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Cannabis debate: I appealed to the prime minister
Hannah Deacon, whose son Alfie suffers from epilepsy, says that Theresa May promised that they would be allowed to use medical cannabis.
Alfie had the treatment in Holland but the family had to return to the UK where the drug is illegal.
-
19 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window