MP who lost son to epilepsy urges action
Andy McDonald, whose son died after an epileptic seizure, urges government action

Labour's Andy McDonald, whose son died after an epileptic seizure, makes an emotional appeal to the government to help families in need of cannabis-based treatments.

"They are living through the same fears that we lived through," the shadow transport secretary told BBC News.

  • 19 Jun 2018