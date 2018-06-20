Video

Theresa May told MPs that the detention of children in what look like cages in the US was wrong.

The UK prime minister was asked about the issue by SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford at Prime Minister's Questions.

Mrs May, asked if she would still be "rolling out the red carpet" for US President Trump, said the two countries had a long and enduring relationship and it was important to have discussions so when the UK disagrees with the US, it can say so.