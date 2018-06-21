Cheers to Alice Bacon!
Beer in memory of first woman MP in Yorkshire

Yorkshire's first female MP, elected in 1945, is being remembered with a Wakefield-brewed beer named after her, that is reported to have a rhubarb flavour.

Leeds MP Rachel Reeves, who has got the House of Commons' Strangers Bar to stock the beer, offered a glass of it to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn and her guests Linda Yueh and Sir Lockwood Smith.

