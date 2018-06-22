Love Islander's questions about Brexit

Video

Love Island contestant Hayley Hughes appeared a little confused about Brexit when she appeared on the reality TV programme.

But she got her chance to quiz the BBC's man in Brussels, Adam Fleming, about the UK leaving the EU on the Daily Politics, before finding out what he knew about the programme that led her to fame.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch programme highlights, or full programmes from the last 30 days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter