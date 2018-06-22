Two years since the EU referendum

Media player
Highlights of UK's road to Brexit since 2016 referendum
Two years ago this weekend, the UK voted to leave the EU and news archives recall some of the key moments on Britain's route since then as it heads towards Brexit in 2019.
22 Jun 2018
