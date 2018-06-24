Hunt on 'completely inappropriate' Airbus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Airbus: Jeremy Hunt criticises 'completely inappropriate threats'
Health and Social Care Secretary Jeremy Hunt has criticised Airbus for making "threats" of leaving the UK in the event of a no-deal Brexit, calling this "completely inappropriate".
Mr Hunt told the BBC's Andrew Marr programme that if Theresa May is undermined by businesses, it increases the risk of a "fudge" in negotiations with the EU.
-
24 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-44592536/airbus-jeremy-hunt-criticises-completely-inappropriate-threatsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window