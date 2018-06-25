Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
That that that UKIP peer wants to avoid
UK Independence Party peer Lord Pearson has a fresh cause to champion - the use of the word "that" when it should be, in his view, "which".
Lord Pearson, whose party spent years leading the campaign for the UK to leave the EU, was assured by government spokesman Lord Young in the House of Lords that wherever possible correct grammar was used.
25 Jun 2018
