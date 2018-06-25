Hands had expected 'free vote' on Heathrow
Video

Heathrow vote: Greg Hands MP on resignation over expansion

The government will win the vote over Heathrow although it is the "wrong decision", Chelsea and Fulham's MP has said.

Greg Hands, who resigned from the government, said he had given a "clear pledge" to vote against expansion, although he had expected a free vote.

Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn asked the Conservative MP about the foreign secretary who looked set to miss Monday's vote, despite saying he would oppose it.

