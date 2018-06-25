Willson's call to reduce fuel duty

Media player
Fuel duty and oil price effect on UK economy.
The government "needs to manage fuel duty" says Quentin Willson looking at oil prices and transportation costs.
In a personal film for the Daily Politics Five Reasons series, the motoring journalist said there is a risk of a "technical recession" without action.
Watch the studio interview that followed his film
25 Jun 2018
