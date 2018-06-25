Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Greg Hands: 'I made an unequivocal pledge' on Heathrow
Conservative Greg Hands tells MPs he quit as a minister because he had made "an unequivocal pledge" to his constituents to vote against Heathrow expansion.
To cries of "Where's Boris?" from Labour MPs, the Chelsea and Fulham MP said it was a debate "about being true to your word".
-
25 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-44609666/greg-hands-i-made-an-unequivocal-pledge-on-heathrowRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window