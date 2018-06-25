Hands: 'I made an unequivocal pledge'
Greg Hands: 'I made an unequivocal pledge' on Heathrow

Conservative Greg Hands tells MPs he quit as a minister because he had made "an unequivocal pledge" to his constituents to vote against Heathrow expansion.

To cries of "Where's Boris?" from Labour MPs, the Chelsea and Fulham MP said it was a debate "about being true to your word".

