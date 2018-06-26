Johnson voters bothered about him missing vote?

Video

There was much talk on Monday about the foreign secretary missing the vote to expand Heathrow Airport, despite a previous pledge to lie down in front of the bulldozers.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price took the moodbox, an unscientific test with plastic balls, to see what the voters in Boris Johnson's west London constituency thought of his absence.

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch programme highlights, or full programmes from the last 30 days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter