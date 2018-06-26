Johnson voters bothered about him missing vote?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Uxbridge voters on Boris Johnson and Heathrow vote
There was much talk on Monday about the foreign secretary missing the vote to expand Heathrow Airport, despite a previous pledge to lie down in front of the bulldozers.
Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price took the moodbox, an unscientific test with plastic balls, to see what the voters in Boris Johnson's west London constituency thought of his absence.
More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch programme highlights, or full programmes from the last 30 days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter
-
26 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window