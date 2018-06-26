Compensation call for pardoned gay men

Video

Men who have been pardoned for gay crimes up to 1967 should now receive financial compensation, as many paid fines, were jailed, and later lost their homes, jobs and marriages, says Peter Tatchell.

The campaigner said the sentences "effectively destroyed their lives" and it was right to give "some recompense in their autumn years".

Rachel Barnes, whose great uncle Sir Alan Turing was convicted, said he would have wanted compensation for others who had suffered.

They were part of a delegation handing a letter to 10 Downing Street on Tuesday calling on the PM to act for the 10,000 to 20,000 men living with convictions pre-dating the partial decriminalisation of homosexuality in 1967.

