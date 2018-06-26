Heathrow 'focus on the Boris pantomime'

Video

There was "very little focus" on the opposition to Heathrow Airport expansion due to a "focus on the Boris pantomime", says Justine Greening.

The former education secretary said the foreign secretary should have been at Monday's vote and Greg Hands was right to stand down - but that the government should have a allowed a free vote over the "not party political" issue.

Asked if she would have resigned from the cabinet over, the Putney MP told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn: "Yes, absolutely."

More from the Daily and Sunday Politics: Watch programme highlights, or full programmes from the last 30 days via BBC iPlayer; 'like' us on Facebook page or 'follow' us on Twitter