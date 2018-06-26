Video

The former head of the armed forces, Lord Houghton, has said Britain must increase defence spending if it wants to remain a world military power. He said the government's current programme was unaffordable.

A report by the Defence Select Committee recommends increasing the defence budget to 3% of GDP.

Speaking on Radio 4's Today Progamme, Lord Houghton said Britain must decide whether it can afford its current commitments and made a comparison with the government's promise to the NHS of an extra £20bn a year by 2023.