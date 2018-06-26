Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Wood-burning Gove': Liz Truss fumes at cabinet colleague
Treasury minister Liz Truss has a joke at colleague Michael Gove's expense as she criticises regulations that get in the way of people enjoying their lives.
In a speech in London, she suggests that proposed controls on wood-burning stoves - or wood-burning Goves as she calls them - are symptomatic of the "hot air" coming out of the Department for the Environment.
In its clean air strategy published last month, Mr Gove's department said it wanted to encourage the use of cleaner stoves and certain types of kindling as well as giving councils the power to set local limits.
-
26 Jun 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-politics-44618162/wood-burning-gove-liz-truss-fumes-at-cabinet-colleagueRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window