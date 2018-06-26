Video

Treasury minister Liz Truss has a joke at colleague Michael Gove's expense as she criticises regulations that get in the way of people enjoying their lives.

In a speech in London, she suggests that proposed controls on wood-burning stoves - or wood-burning Goves as she calls them - are symptomatic of the "hot air" coming out of the Department for the Environment.

In its clean air strategy published last month, Mr Gove's department said it wanted to encourage the use of cleaner stoves and certain types of kindling as well as giving councils the power to set local limits.