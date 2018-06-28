Media player
Baroness Benjamin on why she got into politics
Liberal Democrat peer Baroness Benjamin has told BBC Radio 5 live why she made the transition from TV presenter to politician.
In the 1970s, Floella Benjamin was a presenter on BBC children’s TV show Play School. This brought her into active politics, campaigning for children.
The then Liberal Democrat leader Nick Clegg saw her speaking, and invited her to join the party and enter the House of Lords.
28 Jun 2018
