‘It didn’t look like my country’

MP Heidi Allen explains why she got into politics
Conservative MP Heidi Allen has told BBC Radio 5 live that watching the 2011 England riots inspired her to leave her career as a businesswoman, and go into politics.
She said she was watching the news, shouting at the TV about what was happening, when her husband suggested she became an MP.
28 Jun 2018
