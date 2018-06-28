‘It didn’t look like my country’
MP Heidi Allen explains why she got into politics

Conservative MP Heidi Allen has told BBC Radio 5 live that watching the 2011 England riots inspired her to leave her career as a businesswoman, and go into politics.

She said she was watching the news, shouting at the TV about what was happening, when her husband suggested she became an MP.

