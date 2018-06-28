Media player
MP Tonia Antoniazzi on why she got into politics
Labour MP Tonia Antoniazzi has told BBC Radio 5 live how life as a single mother inspired her to become a politician.
She said she struggled financially, and seeing other people "having it harder" made her want to get into politics.
