No 10 to fly England flag for World Cup
PMQs: May and Boles on St George's flag at football games

Downing Street will now fly the St George's flag at all future England games in the 2018 World Cup, Theresa May has said in reply to Tory backbencher Nick Boles.

And she also announced she would go further than past PMs, and it will also be flown at the Women's World Cup next year.

  • 27 Jun 2018
