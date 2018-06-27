Will UK keep its Tier One military status?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

PMQs: May and Mercer on future UK military spending

The government needs to consider what the UK's armed forces should look like in 2030, Theresa May says in response to questions about military spending.

She was replying to former soldier and Tory backbencher Johnny Mercer who asked if the UK was "absolutely committed" to keeping its Tier One military status, and said that "increased threats require increased resources".

Prime Minister's Questions: The verdict

  • 27 Jun 2018
Go to next video: Corbyn on 'warring egos' at Chequers pyjama party